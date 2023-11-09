Home>>
AI Vibes: Fantastic AI and where to find it at CIIE
By Sheng Chuyi, Zhao Chen (People's Daily Online) 19:36, November 09, 2023
(Guo Siqi, Meng Yufei as interns, also contributed to this video.)
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- AI technology attracts visitors at CIIE
- Roundup: How did the world's first AI safety summit go?
- Interview: China's AI global blueprint should be embraced and acted upon, expert says
- China, US, UK sign declaration to lay groundwork for AI global governance
- Chinese scientists develop super-efficient all-analog photoelectronic chip
- China to pool wisdom for AI governance framework in UK
- China calls for AI safety cooperation at summit
- Biden signs executive order on AI regulation as Chinese experts warn against US politicizing technology
- China voices to lead global AI governance
- Young entrepreneurs taking to world of AI
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.