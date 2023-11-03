Interview: China's AI global blueprint should be embraced and acted upon, expert says

November 03, 2023

LONDON, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance Initiative launched by China will be embraced by the global community as countries seek to manage AI, a British academic has said.

"The principles (of the initiative) are well written. It covers elements of protecting human rights, data protection, how would we deal with international collaboration, inclusivity and avoiding biases," Madeleine Stevens, a senior lecturer at Liverpool John Moores University, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Launched at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing on Oct. 18, the initiative presents a constructive approach to addressing universal concerns over AI development and governance.

"It includes wonderful principles. I really hope the principles and the initiative are embraced and acted upon," Stevens said.

AI has been around for a long time, she said, adding "the level of AI that we are facing at the moment has got fundamental challenges that I don't think we are ready for."

Currently, there's no clear guidance worldwide or globally on how AI should be managed, which constitutes a "big risk," said Stevens.

Referring to China's new initiative, she said: "I do agree it is good to have a starting point of how we should or at least consider how we should manage AI."

A people-centered approach to AI development, as outlined in the initiative, is a core focus that can't be ignored, Stevens noted.

"That's a great principle to include in any AI governance initiative. It's about protecting human rights and not replacing the human elements that make us unique through software or generative artificial intelligence," she said.

She also welcomed the initiative's opposition to the use of AI for manipulating public opinions, spreading disinformation, etc.

"We know this is already happening with voters, elections ... A lot of what AI is generating is not accurate, and that is a major risk. It hallucinates," said Stevens.

She spoke highly of the initiative's suggestion that developed countries should help developing countries bridge the gap in AI capacity.

"I think it's a wonderful suggestion that developed countries lead the way and support more developing countries with AI ... We can't leave countries out of the scope and at risk. It will impact the world globally if we don't include all countries," she said.

"I think it's a wonderful initiative, and we don't really have a choice. We have to be all-inclusive with the approach of managing AI," the expert said.

