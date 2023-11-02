China calls for AI safety cooperation at summit

This photo taken on July 6, 2023 shows a robot from Tesla during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) 2023 in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

The Chinese delegation at the AI Safety Summit in the UK emphasized the need for international cooperation on AI safety and governance issues, urging increased representation of developing countries in global AI governance.

BLETCHLEY PARK, Britain, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese delegation attending the AI Safety Summit in the United Kingdom (UK) has called for exchange and cooperation among countries on artificial intelligence (AI) safety and international governance issues.

Wu Zhaohui, China's vice minister of science and technology, spoke at the opening plenary session of the summit on Wednesday, and the Chinese delegation participated in discussions on AI safety and other issues.

The Chinese delegation promoted China's Global Artificial Intelligence Governance Initiative launched at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing on Oct. 18, and will carry out bilateral talks with relevant countries.

Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2022 shows an intelligent production base of the Great Wall Motors (GWM) in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwest China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

The delegation underlined that the summit provides an important platform for dialogue, and opportunities for exchange and cooperation among countries on AI safety and international governance issues.

The Chinese delegation holds that AI governance has a bearing on the fate of all of humanity, and is a task to be addressed by countries around the globe.

China underlined at the summit that while developing AI, countries should actively advocate for the principles of being people-oriented and developing AI for good, strengthen technology risk management and control, and encourage all parties to cooperate and govern together on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.

The Chinese delegation urged all sides to enhance the representation of developing countries in the global governance of AI, and constantly bridge the intelligence gap and governance capacity gap.

Photo taken on July 8, 2021 shows a 3D holographic projection at the 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in east China's Shanghai. The 2021 WAIC kicked off in China's Shanghai on Thursday. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

In the context of multiple challenges to world peace and development, all countries should uphold a vision of common, cooperative and sustainable security for the world, the Chinese delegation said, asking all the countries to adhere to the principle of attaching equal importance to development and security, build consensus through dialogue and cooperation, build an open, fair and effective governance mechanism, and jointly promote the healthy and safe development of global AI.

The Chinese side expressed willingness to work with all parties to strengthen communication and exchanges on AI safety governance, and contribute wisdom to the formation of an international mechanism with universal participation, and a governance framework with broad consensus.

The Chinese delegation also noted that China is willing to work with all sides to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and promote AI technology to better benefit mankind and build a community with a shared future.

