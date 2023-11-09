Rural tourism route injects new momentum into countryside in SW China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 08:29, November 09, 2023

CHONGQING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The local government of southwest China's Chongqing launched a 178-kilometer rural tourism route around the national nature reserve of the Jinfo Mountain this year, combining self-driving with village tourism. Since the launch of the route, it has become a popular choice for people to travel on holidays and also provided opportunities for farmers along the route to increase their income.

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows part of a rural tourism route and scenery of Jinfo (Golden Buddha) Mountain in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows a village homestay along a rural tourism route around the Jinfo (Golden Buddha) Mountain scenic spot in southwest China's Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A car drives along a rural tourism route around the Jinfo (Golden Buddha) Mountain scenic spot in southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Tourists visit Shanwangping scenic spot along a rural tourism route in southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A woman cleans a village homestay along a rural tourism route around the Jinfo (Golden Buddha) Mountain scenic spot in southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Tourists pose for a photo at a stop of a rural tourism route around the Jinfo (Golden Buddha) Mountain scenic spot in southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A car runs on a road in the Jinfo (Golden Buddha) Mountain scenic spot in southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

