Trending in China | Luosifen: River snail rice noodles
(People's Daily App) 15:58, November 08, 2023
One cannot overlook the significance of Luosifen or "river snail rice noodles" in famous Chinese cuisine. Luosifen enjoys a love-it-or-hate-it status in China, known for its distinctive combination of pungent aroma and intense flavors, leaving a lasting impression on all who try it. Interestingly, Luosifen holds more than just culinary significance; it's a dish in the list of state-level intangible cultural heritage. Watch the video to discover more.
