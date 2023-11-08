Türkiye and China join hands in cooperation for the future

By İsmail Hakkı Musa (People's Daily Overseas Edition) 14:19, November 08, 2023

İsmail Hakkı Musa, Ambassador of Türkiye to China (People's Daily/Lu Ningyuan)

Türkiye and China have a history of engagement dating back several centuries. Since the establishment of a strategic cooperative relationship in 2010, the two countries have made significant progress in cooperation across various sectors, including the economy, trade, culture, education, tourism, transportation, and more. They have established close ties in multiple industries, and their interactions in regional and global cooperation have been frequent.

From the outset, Türkiye has been a strong supporter of China's Belt and Road Initiative, and Türkiye's Middle Corridor Initiative naturally aligns with the Belt and Road Initiative. In December 2020, the first cargo train carrying Turkish export goods to China arrived, marking a turning point in opening up a new trade route. The Belt and Road Initiative and the Middle Corridor Initiative have not only promoted cooperation between the two countries but have also provided opportunities for regional and global stability, prosperity, and development.

The Hunutlu Thermal Power Plant is the largest direct investment by a Chinese company in Türkiye since the establishment of diplomatic ties. Located in the Adana region in southern Türkiye, the power plant is a focal point of alignment between the Belt and Road Initiative and Türkiye's Middle Corridor Initiative. The power plant commenced operations in 2022 and remained unharmed and fully operational even after a severe earthquake in February 2023, continuing to provide electricity to the region.

We hope for more collaborative projects in the future that will contribute to Türkiye's sustainable development. By increasing China's investments within the scope of the Belt and Road Initiative in Türkiye, advancing cooperation in the field of infrastructure, and leveraging the benefits of "digital transformation" on a win-win basis, we aim not only to make a direct contribution to the business community but also to deepen Türkiye-China relations.

Türkiye is actively cooperating with the international community in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. Türkiye has signed the Paris Agreement and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2053. Türkiye is willing to collaborate with other countries in areas such as electric vehicles, green energy, digital technology, and more. Türkiye appreciates China's progress in these areas and contributions to the international community, and Türkiye is willing to incorporate this into bilateral cooperation.

With a long history of interaction, unique geographical advantages, and extensive development needs, Türkiye and China are poised to enhance their cooperation. The deepening and development of their relationship across various fields are not only beneficial to the well-being of both nations but also make significant contributions to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

İsmail Hakkı Musa is Ambassador of Türkiye to China.

