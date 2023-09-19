Home>>
In pics: ruins of ancient city of Arykanda in Türkiye
(Xinhua) 14:05, September 19, 2023
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 18, 2023 shows the ruins of the ancient city of Arykanda in Antalya, Trkiye. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 18, 2023 shows the ruins of the ancient city of Arykanda in Antalya, Trkiye. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 18, 2023 shows the ruins of the ancient city of Arykanda in Antalya, Trkiye. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 18, 2023 shows the ruins of the ancient city of Arykanda in Antalya, Trkiye. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Türkiye, China pledge to boost cooperation in tourism
- Turkish, Greek FMs show willingness to improve ties
- Türkiye's Istanbul welcomes 1st Chinese tourist group after pandemic
- China's Consulate-General in Istanbul facilitates visa application procedures
- China ready to enhance mutual strategic trust, deepen cooperation with Türkiye, says Wang Yi
- Turkish, Iraqi FMs hold talks on outstanding issues
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.