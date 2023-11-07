Qianhai, Shenzhen hosts media research activities for 10th anniversary of BRI

The launch of the Qianhai stop for media research activities for the 10th anniversary of the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative was held in Qianhai of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Oct. 26, 2023.

Dozens of Chinese and foreign journalists, including recipients of the first Silk Road Global News Awards (SRGNA), participated in activities hosted by People's Daily Online and Qianhai Authority.

The launch of the Qianhai stop for media research activities for the 10th anniversary of the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative kicks off in Qianhai of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Sun Boyang)

Luo Hua, editor-in-chief of People's Daily Online, said at the launch that over the past decade, Belt and Road international cooperation has flourished and produced fruitful outcomes, evolving from a vision into reality, which could not have happened without media from various countries fulfilling their responsibilities as recorders and promoters.

Luo added that People's Daily is council chair of the Belt and Road News Network (BRNN), and People's Daily Online is responsible for operating the BRNN's multilingual website, which has provided multilingual information push services for its members since 2019.

Luo Hua, editor-in-chief of People's Daily Online, delivers a speech at the launch of the Qianhai stop for media research activities for the 10th anniversary of the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative. (People's Daily Online/Sun Boyang)

BRNN members were invited to attend the exchange activities such as field trips in Qianhai. Focusing on Qianhai's dedication to deepening reform and opening-up and its role as a premier gateway for international cooperation, BRNN will share stories of development and collaboration. Its goal is to foster consensus and mobilize efforts to enhance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Wang Jinxia, deputy director-general of the Qianhai Authority, said that China announced eight major steps to support the joint pursuit of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation on the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The activities organized by the BRNN this time reflected its promotion of innovative development in Qianhai, showcased the achievements, and vividly practiced the eight major steps, Wang added.

As a frontier of development, Qianhai has always maintained its original aspiration and contributed its strength to the BRI, Wang said.

Wang Jinxia, deputy director-general of the Qianhai Authority, delivers a speech at the launch of the Qianhai stop for media research activities on the 10th anniversary of the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative. (People's Daily Online/Sun Boyang)

The official added that Qianhai is making its voice heard and telling its stories to the world as it creates an innovation test platform for comprehensively deepening reform, builds a hub for high-level opening-up, turns itself into a pacesetter of modern service industry and new international city center, promotes the BRI, and helps integrate Hong Kong in China’s overall national development.

At the launch, People's Daily Online and the Qianhai Authority held a strategic cooperation signing ceremony. The two sides will take the BRNN's roles in advancing innovative development, deepening reform and opening-up across the board, and building a hub for high-level opening-up in Qianhai as goals. Both sides will give full play to their respective advantages and focus on cooperation in promoting Qianhai's foreign exchanges and cooperation, improving Qianhai's level of opening-up and external communication capacity, and boosting Qianhai's high-quality development to continuously create Qianhai's new advantages in international competition and cooperation.

People's Daily Online and the Qianhai Authority hold a strategic cooperation signing ceremony at the launch of the Qianhai stop for media research activities for the 10th anniversary of the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative. (People's Daily Online/Sun Boyang)

