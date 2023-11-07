Chinese vice premier calls for deeper sci-tech cooperation with BRI countries

Xinhua) 09:57, November 07, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses the opening ceremony of the first Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 6, 2023. The first Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange opened on Monday in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

CHONGQING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the first Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange, also out of his proposal, fully showing that he attaches great importance to Belt and Road sci-tech cooperation, said Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Monday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made this remark while addressing the opening ceremony of the conference held in Chongqing.

Yuan Jiajun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, read Xi's congratulatory letter during the opening ceremony.

Ding said that since the proposal of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China has worked with all parties to fully implement the Belt and Road Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation Action Plan, accelerate building the innovative Silk Road, and drive sci-tech innovation cooperation to achieve numerable tangible results.

He stressed that China is willing to work hand in hand with the BRI countries to deepen sci-tech innovation cooperation and promote sci-tech achievements to benefit people globally.

