First Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange opens in SW China's Chongqing
This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2023 shows a view of the venue for the first Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Themed "Together for Innovation, Development for All," the conference opened here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2023 shows a scene of the opening ceremony and a plenary session of the first Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Themed "Together for Innovation, Development for All," the conference opened here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2023 shows a scene of the opening ceremony and a plenary session of the first Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Themed "Together for Innovation, Development for All," the conference opened here on Monday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Attendees wait for a cup of coffee made by a robot during the first Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Nov. 6, 2023. Themed "Together for Innovation, Development for All," the conference opened here on Monday. (Xinhua/Chu Jiayin)
