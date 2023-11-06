Home>>
Xi sends congratulatory letter to first Belt and Road conference on sci-tech exchange
(Xinhua) 10:48, November 06, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the first Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange that opened Monday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.
