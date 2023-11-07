Experiencing the historic city of Jincheng in N China's Shanxi

Jincheng city is a captivating destination for history enthusiasts and cultural explorers in north China's Shanxi Province. This ancient city, with roots dating back over 2,000 years, serves as a repository of history, boasting a range of historic sites that provide insight into China’s rich past. Follow James Clark for a glimpse of its rich historical atmosphere in the video!

