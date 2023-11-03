Trending in China | Shanxi mature vinegar

(People's Daily App) 15:24, November 03, 2023

Shanxi mature vinegar boasts a remarkable production history of over 3,000 years, making it one of the four most renowned vinegars in China. This vinegar is highly regarded for its distinctively rich yet gentle flavor, which has captivated taste buds for centuries.

