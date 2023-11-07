Hungary's Confucius Institute in Miskolc marks 10th anniversary

MISKOLC, Hungary, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute in Miskolc, northeastern Hungary, marked its 10th anniversary on Monday with a celebration featuring Chinese and Western music.

The event was attended by Hungarian officials, university professors and students, as well as representatives from Chinese enterprises. They enjoyed a display of Chinese and Western musical compositions, including Hungarian melodies.

In his speech, Miskolc Deputy Mayor Lajos Badany emphasized the city's enduring commitment to enhancing economic and cultural relations with Chinese partners. He said the Confucius Institute at the University of Miskolc played a vital role in deepening educational and cultural cooperation with China.

Chinese Ambassador to Hungary Gong Tao sent a congratulatory letter to the ceremony, saying the institute acts as a bridge, connecting young students from both nations and facilitating friendly exchanges.

"It has played a significant role in enhancing educational and cultural cooperation as well as fostering cultural exchanges between the two countries," Gong said.

In her speech, Rector of the University of Miskolc Zita Horvath said: "On my behalf, I can promise that the University will provide every support it can to ensure the institute continues to thrive in the future."

The Confucius Institute in Miskolc was jointly established in 2013 by the University of Miskolc, Beijing University of Chemical Industry and the chemical industry company Wanhua-BorsodChem. It was Hungary's third Confucius Institute.

