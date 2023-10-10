Confucius Institute in Mongolia celebrates 15th anniversary

Xinhua) 16:27, October 10, 2023

ULAN BATOR, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- The 15th anniversary celebration of the establishment of the Confucius Institute at the National University of Mongolia (NUM) was held here Monday.

At the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Shen Minjuan hoped that the Confucius Institute will continue to cultivate more Chinese talents and successors for the China-Mongolia friendship, and deepen the people-to-people ties between the two countries.

There is a growing interest among the Mongolians in learning the Chinese language and understanding its culture, Shen said, adding that many young Mongolians have expanded their access to education and employment, and realized their dreams after learning Chinese.

The Chinese ambassador praised the outstanding achievements of the Confucius Institute in Chinese teaching and Chinese culture promotion, noting that it was commended by the education departments of China and Mongolia.

Vice President of Shandong University Lu Yanhua, deans of the Confucius Institute and nearly 100 representatives from the Chinese and Mongolian education sectors also attended the ceremony.

The Confucius Institute at the NUM was established under an agreement between the NUM and China's Shandong University in 2007.

