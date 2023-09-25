Confucius Institute in Serbian city of Novi Sad hosts culture event

A Serbian student presents Hanfu costume during a Chinese culture event in the north-central Serbian city of Novi Sad, Sept. 23, 2023. This cultural event was hosted on Saturday by the Confucius Institute at the University of Novi Sad, attracting many local citizens. (Confucius Institute at the University of Novi Sad/Handout via Xinhua)

A Serbian student shows Chinese tea ceremony during a Chinese culture event in the north-central Serbian city of Novi Sad, Sept. 23, 2023. This cultural event was hosted on Saturday by the Confucius Institute at the University of Novi Sad, attracting many local citizens. (Confucius Institute at the University of Novi Sad/Handout via Xinhua)

A Serbian citizen plays a game of Chinese phonics during a Chinese culture event in the north-central Serbian city of Novi Sad, Sept. 23, 2023. This cultural event was hosted on Saturday by the Confucius Institute at the University of Novi Sad, attracting many local citizens. (Confucius Institute at the University of Novi Sad/Handout via Xinhua)

A Serbian girl plays Touhu game, or Pitch-pot, an ancient Chinese entertainment, during a Chinese culture event in the north-central Serbian city of Novi Sad, Sept. 23, 2023. This cultural event was hosted on Saturday by the Confucius Institute at the University of Novi Sad, attracting many local citizens. (Confucius Institute at the University of Novi Sad/Handout via Xinhua)

A Serbian girl (R) tries Hanfu costume during a Chinese culture event in the north-central Serbian city of Novi Sad, Sept. 23, 2023. This cultural event was hosted on Saturday by the Confucius Institute at the University of Novi Sad, attracting many local citizens. (Confucius Institute at the University of Novi Sad/Handout via Xinhua)

