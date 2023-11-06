Home>>
The 6th CIIE sets new records, spotlights enhanced openness
(Global Times) 08:53, November 06, 2023
Graphic: GT
Graphic: GT
Graphic: GT
Graphic: GT
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- CIIE's key global role hailed
- Cutting-edge technologies, new products debut at 6th CIIE
- China sends strong opening-up signals at post-COVID import expo
- China releases latest World Openness Index at Shanghai forum
- CIIE leads global development to new, bright prospects
- Chinese premier vows further opening up at high-profile import expo
- Dialogue and cooperation in the interests of Australia, China: Australian PM
- China's import expo boosts global companies' business expansion, investment confidence in Chinese market
- China to promote greater inclusiveness, sharing of opening up: premier
- China vows to further ease market access: premier
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.