Cutting-edge technologies, new products debut at 6th CIIE

Xinhua) 08:33, November 06, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows a John Deere 8600 forage harvester displayed at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People look at a Siemens ARTIS icono system at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 5, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows a Medtronic PulseSelect PFA System displayed at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Visitors look at Honduras coffee, which enters Chinese market for the first time, at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A staff member demonstrates a Siemens MAGNETOM Cima.X 3T MRI system at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai on Nov. 5, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Benin's pineapples make their debut in China at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows a Matrix 1 electric-vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft displayed by Vertaxi at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows a Mercedes Atego 4x4 expedition vehicle displayed at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows a Honda e:N Concept vehicle displayed at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows a Mercedes-Maybach S 580e sedan displayed at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows an Omron 8th generation table tennis robot FORPHEUS displayed at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows a Mercedes-Benz E300L sedan (front) displayed at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows an Otis Smart Cab displayed at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

