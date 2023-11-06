Jakarta-Bandung HSR welcomed by passengers in Indonesia
A child looks inside the model of a high-speed train of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
The Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway (HSR), connecting Jakarta and the fourth largest city Bandung, is a flagship project that synergizes the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Indonesia's Global Maritime Fulcrum strategy.
From Oct. 17 to Oct. 31, the maximum daily passenger capacity of the Jakarta-Bandung HSR exceeded 14,200. Over 165,000 tickets were sold from Oct. 17 to Nov. 4. The Jakarta-Bandung HSR increased its travel schedule to 28 trips per day, up from the previous 14 trips, starting from Nov. 1.
Passengers get off a high-speed train of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway at Padalarang Station in West Java province, Indonesia, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
People wait in line to board the first high-speed train of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway of the day at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
Passengers aboard a high-speed train of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway take photos and videos of a display panel showing the train's speed reaching 350 kilometers per hour in Indonesia, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
People pose for photos with a high-speed train of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
People wait in line to board the first high-speed train of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway of the day at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
People wait in line to get tickets from self-service ticket machines at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
People pose for photos at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
People pose for photos with the model of a high-speed train of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
People pose for photos at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
A crew member of a high-speed train of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway welcomes passengers at Halim Station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
A crew member aboard a high-speed train of the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway demonstrates a mobile app, which shows some tickets of the day have been sold out, in Indonesia, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)
