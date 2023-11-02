Putin, Lukashenko discuss upcoming CSTO meeting, bilateral ties
MOSCOW, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the upcoming meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and bilateral relations during a telephone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday.
"The two leaders discussed preparations for the next meeting of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO that will be held on Nov. 23 in Minsk," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The presidents also discussed the development of bilateral cooperation and advancing the Union State's integration, including in the fields of energy, transport, and high technology.
They expressed mutual readiness to continue joint work to "deepen the Russian-Belarusian strategic partnership and allied relations," according to the Kremlin.
Photos
