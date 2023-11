Foreign journalists explore enchanting folk customs in N China's Tianjin

People's Daily Online) 09:11, November 02, 2023

A foreign journalist poses for a picture with a non-player character (NPC) during a nighttime cultural tour at the Tianjin Folk Museum, also known as the Tianhou Temple, in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Fu Yuanyuan)

Over 10 journalists from Latin American countries participating in the "Travelogue of China" media exchange activity recently visited the Tianjin Folk Museum, also known as the Tianhou Temple, in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

The journalists fully immersed themselves in a nighttime cultural tour, experiencing the unique charm of Tianjin.

