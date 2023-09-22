Water diversion project benefits north China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 15:24, September 22, 2023

TIANJIN, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The middle route of China's South-to-North Water Diversion Project has benefited more than 12 million people living in north China's Tianjin Municipality, authorities said.

As of 9 a.m. on Friday, the project had transferred over 9 billion cubic meters of water to Tianjin via the middle route, according to the Tianjin branch of China South-to-North Water Diversion Middle Route Corporation Limited.

Since December 2014, the project has continuously provided quality water to Tianjin, and the water from the south has become a major water source for the municipality, according to the branch.

The country's South-to-North Water Diversion Project has three routes. The middle route, the most prominent one, starts at the Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China's Hubei Province and runs across Henan and Hebei before reaching Beijing and Tianjin.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)