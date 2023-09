We Are China

Tianjin Port sees 500 China-Europe, China-Central Asia freight train trips in 2023

Xinhua) 11:08, September 20, 2023

This aerial photo shows a freight train bound for Ulan Bator, Mongolia, pulling out of a station in Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Since the beginning of this year, north China's Tianjin Port has seen nearly 500 China-Europe and China-Central Asia freight train trips. The freight train service is of great significance to further promote the coordinated development of the international logistics in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

A freight train bound for Ulan Bator, Mongolia, pulls out of a station in Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

A container is lifted at a station in Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Vehicles transport containers in Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A freight train bound for Ulan Bator, Mongolia, is about to depart from a station in Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Staff members inspect a freight train at a station in Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This aerial photo shows a freight train bound for Ulan Bator, Mongolia, ready to depart from a station in Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A container is lifted at a station in Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A container is lifted at a station in Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 18, 2023 shows a cargo ship docked at Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

