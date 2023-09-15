We Are China

6th China Helicopter Exposition opens in north China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:41, September 15, 2023

People visit the 6th China Helicopter Exposition in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Sept. 14, 2023. The 6th China Helicopter Exposition opened here on Thursday, highlighting innovation, development and win-win cooperation. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Spanning an exhibition area of approximately 160,000 square meters, the four-day expo has a total of 65 helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on display, drawing over 350 exhibitors, including many major global helicopter manufacturers.

People visit the 6th China Helicopter Exposition in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Sept. 14, 2023. The 6th China Helicopter Exposition opened here on Thursday, highlighting innovation, development and win-win cooperation. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A helicopter of Tianjin Municipal Public Security Bureau performs during the opening ceremony of the 6th China Helicopter Exposition in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People view an AR-300 aerial vehicle at the 6th China Helicopter Exposition in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People visit the 6th China Helicopter Exposition in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People visit the 6th China Helicopter Exposition in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

An AC311A helicopter performs during the opening ceremony of the 6th China Helicopter Exposition in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Sept. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

