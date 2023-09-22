Tianjin sees cross-border e-commerce trade growth in Jan-Aug

Xinhua) 14:33, September 22, 2023

TIANJIN, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- North China's port city of Tianjin reported a year-on-year rise of 1.8 percent in its cross-border e-commerce trade in the first eight months of 2023, said the municipal commerce bureau.

The total volume reached over 8.64 billion yuan (about 1.2 billion U.S. dollars) in the January-August period.

During this period, imports rose 5.31 percent year on year to about 2.62 billion yuan, and exports reached nearly 6.03 billion yuan, up 0.3 percent year on year, said the bureau.

The city vows to improve its business environment, promote the integrated development of new forms of foreign trade, and accelerate industrial transformation and restructuring to facilitate the construction of its cross-border e-commerce pilot zone.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)