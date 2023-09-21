Tianjin's used vehicle exports hit record high in Jan.-Aug.

Xinhua) 16:41, September 21, 2023

TIANJIN, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Municipality saw its exports of second-hand vehicles hit a record high during the first eight months of this year, according to the municipal commerce bureau on Thursday.

During this period, Tianjin exported 11,000 used vehicles to over 20 countries, with the total export value exceeding 2 billion yuan (about 274 million U.S. dollars). Both figures represent a sixfold-increase over the same period in the previous year, said the bureau.

Authorities in Tianjin have organized overseas exhibitions, expanded shipping routes, and promoted cross-border e-commerce sales to boost exports of used cars.

