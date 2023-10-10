Museums in N China's Tianjin offer night tours, attract visitors with immersive events

People's Daily Online) 13:39, October 10, 2023

Museums in north China's Tianjin Municipality launched various night tour activities during the eight-day national holiday that ended Oct. 6. These tours offer visitors a unique cultural and artistic experience, immersing them in scenarios that expand their knowledge.

Xu Yanqing, curator of the Memorial Hall for Liang Qichao, a pioneering reformer, explained that the memorial hall provides a mixed-reality experience through activities such as light shows and immersive performances at night.

Visitors take part in an immersive night tour at Tianhou Temple, north China’s Tianjin Municipality, Oct. 5, 2023. (Photo/Wang Zaiyu)

"A live-action drama depicts important moments in Liang Qichao's life and the inheritance of his family's patriotic spirit. Through interactions, the drama enables audiences to transcend time and space and have a 'dialogue' with Liang Qichao. It also allows visitors to enjoy Tianjin's vibrant cultural atmosphere that combines Chinese and Western elements while integrating ancient and modern styles," said Xu.

Liang Baiyou, the granddaughter of Liang Qichao, expressed her hope that young people would visit museums and memorial halls, partake in innovative cultural activities, learn about the past and history, and preserve cultural heritage.

Visitors participate in an immersive night tour at the Former Residence Memorial Hall for Li Shutong, a renowned master of literature, painting, calligraphy, seal cutting, and music, in north China’s Tianjin Municipality, Oct. 5, 2023. (Photo/Wang Zaiyu)

The Former Residence Memorial Hall for Li Shutong, a renowned master of literature, painting, calligraphy, seal cutting, and music, introduced a live-action and immersive riddle-guessing night tour. This was the first of its kind to be open to the public on a regular basis in Tianjin, according to Shen Yan, curator of the memorial hall and deputy curator of Tianjin Museum.

Tu Jinge, responsible for the riddle-guessing night tour, explained, "The immersive night tour at the memorial hall enhances visitor participation and experience. Visitors can engage in games while touring the memorial hall, solve culture-related riddles, and interact. For instance, a tourist may be invited to sing a song or recite a poem written by Li." Such activities have proven to be particularly popular among visitors.

During the eight-day holiday, which coincided with the unique alignment of the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day holiday this year, Shen noted that approximately 260 people visited the memorial hall every night, reaching its visitor limit.

Visitors engage in an immersive night tour at the Memorial Hall for Liang Qichao, in north China’s Tianjin Municipality, Oct. 5, 2023. (Photo/Wang Zaiyu)

"Visitors could solve riddles and learn about Tianjin's history and culture, and Li's outstanding achievements in poetry, music, drama, seal cutting, law and other fields. Meanwhile, the memorial hall offered performances. Visitors could enjoy a cultural feast here," Shen said.

Shen emphasized that night tours in museums have not only created new consumption opportunities and facilitated urban consumption through cultural heritage but have also popularized cultural knowledge among visitors in an innovative manner, achieving a fusion of economic and cultural value.

