Seminar on China-Myanmar BRI cooperation held in Yangon

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai addresses a seminar to jointly promote the Belt and Road Cooperation between China and Myanmar in Yangon, Myanmar, Oct. 26, 2023. The seminar held on Thursday featured discussions on China-Myanmar cooperation projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

YANGON, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- A seminar has been held in Myanmar to jointly promote the Belt and Road Cooperation between China and Myanmar, which will work together to share development and prosperity.

Union Minister for Union Government Office 1 U Aung Naing Oo said the BRI plays a pivotal role in connecting nations and developing human civilizations.

"The BRI has already promoted cultural exchanges and shared learning on harmonious coexistence," the minister said.

He added that the seminar serves as a platform for sharing views and leveraging a unique perspective and experiences to contribute to enhancement of future cooperation in Myanmar as well as in the region and the world.

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai called for further development of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, saying that Myanmar is one of the countries that actively responded to the BRI.

Under the BRI cooperation, China and Myanmar have been working together on various projects including Kyaukphyu deep-sea port and industrial zone, Muse-Mandalay railway and Mandalay-Kyaukphyu railway.

About 100 representatives from both countries, including government officials, business people and media, participated in the event in Yangon.

