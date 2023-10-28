BRI brings prosperity to world through extending connectivity, says expert

ISTANBUL, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The extended connectivity offered by the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will bring prosperity to the whole world through enhancing win-win cooperation, said Gulru Gezer, a former Turkish diplomat and foreign policy analyst.

She told Xinhua that over the past decade, the BRI has become a multi-trillion-U.S. dollar initiative that spans across three continents and has reached Latin America.

Backed by more than 150 countries and 30 international organizations, the BRI positively impacts the countries' development, she said.

"My country, Türkiye as well, takes part in the BRI, and we find it particularly important because we know that through the development of economic and trade ties, prosperity can flourish," Gezer said. "Connecting via such an initiative, I think, will bring prosperity and peace to the world."

In Gezer's view, the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing on Oct. 17-18 was very timely, marking the 10th anniversary of the BRI.

Gezer saluted China's contributions to underdeveloped countries by financing their projects and helping them overcome their difficulties in many fields within the framework of the BRI.

"When we talk about the BRI, it's not a single initiative. It has many other areas of cooperation ... like other branches of the BRI," Gezer said.

She said she believes that these BRI branches also provide important financial instruments for developing countries.

"Today's biggest challenge is finding financial resources for countries in need. And in that sense, I think the BRI has been an important tool in financing projects in developing and underdeveloped countries," the expert said.

Türkiye and China have been increasing their cooperation through connecting the Middle Corridor Initiative and the BRI, according to the expert.

Gezer said one of the most important topics of discussion between Turkish and Chinese diplomats has been how to harmonize the Middle Corridor with the BRI.

"We know that Turkish and Chinese officials are willing to cooperate more in this area. So I don't see the Middle Corridor actually as an alternative to the BRI. On the other hand, I think that we can actually somehow make the two overlap and benefit from both initiatives," she said.

