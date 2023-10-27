Journalists from Eurasian countries explore SW China's Guizhou

An event for journalists from Eurasian countries to explore southwest China's Guizhou Province kicked off in the provincial capital Guiyang on Oct. 26.

The six-day event is part of the Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program, which was launched by People's Daily Online to enhance media exchanges among Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries.

An event for journalists from Eurasian countries to explore southwest China's Guizhou Province kicks off in the provincial capital Guiyang on Oct. 26. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

During the event, 11 young journalists from 10 BRI partner countries will tell Guizhou's stories, spread Guizhou's voice, and present Guizhou's image and the province's successful practices in advancing Chinese modernization to the world.

They will visit an exhibition hall on ecological progress in Guanshanhu district of Guiyang, watch the finals of the Village Basketball Competition of China, known as "CunBA," in Taipan village, Taijiang county of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, and go to the grand Baling River Bridge, also a renowned extreme sports resort, in Anshun city and Zhijin Cave, a popular destination in Bijie city.

Through their perspectives, they will share Guizhou's measures and experiences in aspects such as ecological progress, high-quality tourism development, and rural revitalization, and spread the province's rich local cultures.

The year 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the BRI. Over the past decade, the BRI has built multi-level platforms for people-to-people exchanges with partner countries to promote mutual learning between civilizations.

