Event to promote BRI youth friendship kicks off in Guizhou

Participants of the Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program pose for a group photo in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

The Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program - Eurasian Media’s Trip to Guizhou was officially launched by People’s Daily Online in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province on October 26, 2023. Eleven journalists from ten partner countries of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) were invited to the event to experience the charm of Guizhou and tell its story to the world.

As this year marks the 10th anniversary of the BRI, the Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program aims to enhance mutual understanding between China and BRI participating countries.

Suntree Tea Garden in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

The first stop of this event was Suntree Tea Garden, one of the most famous tea producing areas in China. Guizhou produced 266,200 tonnes of tea in 2022. Foreign journalists tasted the tea and showed great interest in the demonstration of traditional Chinese tea culture, and were also amazed by the magnificent scenery of the tea garden.

Foreign journalists visit Suntree Tea Garden in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

The event will run from October 26 to 31. The eleven journalists will travel to four cities (prefectures) in Guizhou to visit the Ecological Civilization Exhibition Hall in Guiyang’s Guanshanhu District, Taipan Village where the “Village BA” Finals will be held, Baling River Bridge, and Zhijin Cave, among other places, where they will experience the ecological civilization, tourism, and rural revitalization of Guizhou.

Foreign journalists have tea in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

Foreign journalists watch a demonstration of traditional Chinese tea culture in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 26, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Zhang Kaiwei)

