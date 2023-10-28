China to push for deeper synergy between BRI, Belarus' development strategy -- premier

October 28, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko on the sidelines of the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BISHKEK, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to push for deeper synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Belarus' strategy for social and economic development and jointly build the China-Belarus Industrial Park and other key projects, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Friday.

China is willing to work with Belarus to follow through on the important consensus reached between their heads of state, Li said when meeting with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko on the sidelines of the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States.

Under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, bilateral relations have achieved leap-forward development in recent years, Li said.

He called on both sides to tap the potential of cooperation in such areas as trade in services and scientific and technological innovation, strengthen people-to-people and cultural cooperation, and push forward their all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership.

The two sides should strengthen communication and coordination within the SCO and other multilateral mechanisms to make greater contribution to regional and world peace, stability and development, Li said.

Golovchenko, for his part, said that Belarus firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests.

Belarus speaks highly of the eight major steps proposed by President Xi to support the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and is willing to deepen cooperation with China in various fields, he said.

Belarus is ready to strengthen cooperation with China within multilateral frameworks such as the SCO to jointly boost the multipolarization of the world, he added.

