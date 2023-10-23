Chinese homestays flourish as travelers seek authentic experiences

People's Daily Online) 11:01, October 23, 2023

A homestay hotel called Banmajianghu in the ancient city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of Tujia)

Homestay hotels showcasing various features across China saw a surge in business during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday.

Those emphasizing ethnic group elements, for instance, witnessed an influx of tourists. According to Xiaozhu, a leading short-term rental accommodation platform, areas inhabited by ethnic groups such as Hami and Turpan in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture in northeast China's Jilin Province, and Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China's Guizhou Province experienced a significant year-on-year increase in homestay hotel bookings during the eight-day holiday.

"I received two reservation calls in just one minute on Oct. 1. There were just way too many tourists. Even the hotels in surrounding counties and cities were fully booked," said Xiangxiang, an owner of a homestay hotel in Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture.

During the recent holiday, Yanbian's hotel reservations surged tenfold compared to the same period in 2019. Hotels decorated with distinctive Korean designs, featuring elements like pines, cranes, and plum blossoms, were a top pick for many tourists. “As a native of Yanji, I love Korean traditions. Our hotel offers breakfast and clothing reflective of the Korean ethnic group. I aim for our tourists to have an immersive experience here," said Xiangxiang.

Homestay hotels in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of Tujia)

Similarly, Zhang, proprietor of a yurt hotel in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture in Xinjiang, received many tourists. She shared that guests enjoyed horse riding in the expansive grasslands, daytime hikes, and engaging campfire parties paired with local delicacies in the evenings.

A homestay hotel named Banmajianghu in the ancient city of Kashgar, Xinjiang, was popular among visitors, not just for its local-style decor but also for the thematic diversity of its rooms, which highlighted aspects like the rich clothing culture of the Uygur ethnic group and local earthenware traditions.

"I hope each room can provide tourists with a perspective to understand how people live in this ancient land," said the owner of the hotel, surnamed Wang.

With the nation's impressive transportation networks, road trips became a top choice for many during the holiday. A hotel named Mengziyang in Ankang city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, attracted tourists from all corners of the country. "Our hotel is just an eight-minute drive from a highway intersection, making it a prime choice for those traveling by car. Additionally, we offer services such as rafting, visiting tea gardens, and tours of ancient bridges and corridors," commented a hotel executive.

A homestay hotel in Yanji, Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Photo courtesy of Tujia)

The holiday coinciding with the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, meant a surge in tourists and sports enthusiasts flocking to Hangzhou and its neighboring cities. Homestay hotels near subway stations, conveniently located or equipped with projectors, were in high demand.

Xiaozhu's data indicates that during the Asian Games, Hangzhou's homestay bookings doubled year-on-year. Neighboring cities such as Ningbo, Wenzhou, Jiaxing, Huzhou, Shaoxing, and Jinhua also recorded all-time high orders.

An owner of a homestay hotel surnamed Jin prepared Asian Games postcards for guests during the Games. "I'm just doing my part to contribute to the Asian Games," she said.

