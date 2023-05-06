Town in E China's Anhui develops homestay business

People's Daily Online) 09:12, May 06, 2023

Aerial photo shows a B&B hotel in Manshuihe town, Huoshan county, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo/Wu Yue)

During this May Day holiday, all the rooms at a B&B hotel in Manshuihe town, located deep in Dabieshan Mountain in Huoshan county, east China's Anhui Province, were booked.

A lady surnamed Li runs the B&B hotel, which had been transformed from an unused nursing home. There is an ancient bridge and two ancient trees near the hotel.

Some tourists who had booked rooms at the hotel spread the word about it on social media. Starting this year, the hotel has seen more tourists. With the help of the town government, several ancient dwellings adjacent to the B&B hotel are being transformed into homestay hotels. Upon completion, these dwellings will boast about 50 rooms.

The local government has been vigorously developing the homestay business by taking advantage of lucid waters and lush mountains in recent years, according to Qiu Qiandong, Party chief of Manshuihe town.

The town has registered a homestay brand and built distinctive B&B hotels, helping activate unused resources, drive the development of the collective economy, and gain extra income for local people.

