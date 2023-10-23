23rd China Anping International Wire Mesh Fair opens in N China's Hebei

People visit the 23rd China Anping International Wire Mesh Fair in Anping county, Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 22, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Dai Zexin)

The 23rd China Anping International Wire Mesh Fair opened on Oct. 22 in Anping county, Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province, marking the first in-person conference of its kind worldwide since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the first day of the fair, 12 key projects were signed on-site, with total investment exceeding 7 billion yuan ($1 billion).

Spanning over 40,000 square meters, the exhibition area houses 420 booths and has attracted the participation of 138 international customers, including Russia, Singapore and Saudi Arabia, drawing in more than 50,000 domestic attendees.

With its theme "Green Innovation, Openness and Win-Win," the three-day fair will promote international cooperation and exchange. Events include an awards ceremony for global procurement, a direct procurement meeting, and a presentation of technological achievements, appealing to a growing number of overseas buyers.

Affizou Mohamed Izzidhine, a businessman from Niger, attended the Anping International Wire Mesh Fair for the first time. "Wire mesh products are widely used in various fields and countries in West Africa. This time, we are preparing for comprehensive procurement with our partners and will continue to cooperate with Anping wire mesh enterprises to continuously supply the West African market," he said.

"We have collaborated with a medical equipment company on a high-end ice hockey pole project in Anping county, and the cooperation is going smoothly," said Marina Anatolyevna Turtunova, head of the Liaison Department of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce. She noted that wire mesh enterprises in the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce have brought them high-quality wire mesh products, developing strong friendships.

The event, sponsored by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the People's Government of Hebei Province, will conclude on Oct. 24.

Photo taken on Oct. 22, 2023, captures the scene of the 23rd China Anping International Wire Mesh Fair in Anping county, Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Dai Zexin)

A booth of an enterprise at the 23rd China Anping International Wire Mesh Fair in Anping county, Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province, Oct.22, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Dai Zexin)

Indian buyers explore wire mesh products at the 23rd China Anping International Wire Mesh Fair in Anping county, Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 22, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Dai Zexin)

A Canadian buyer (L) converses with staff at a booth for stainless steel mesh at the 23rd China Anping International Wire Mesh Fair in Anping county, Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 22, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Dai Zexin)

Photo captures foreign guests attending the opening ceremony of the 23rd China Anping International Wire Mesh Fair in Anping county, Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 22, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Dai Zexin)

An aerial photo, taken on Oct. 22, 2023, shows the exterior view of the venue for the 23rd China Anping International Wire Mesh Fair in Anping county, Hengshui city, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo provided by the Publicity Department of Anping County)

