Fighter jets in multi-subject flight training

China Military Online) 10:46, October 23, 2023

Two fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command take off in the multi-subject flight training on September 20, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway in the multi-subject flight training on September 20, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars into sky in the multi-subject flight training on September 20, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)

