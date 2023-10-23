Home>>
Fighter jets in multi-subject flight training
(China Military Online) 10:46, October 23, 2023
Two fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command take off in the multi-subject flight training on September 20, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxis on the runway in the multi-subject flight training on September 20, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command soars into sky in the multi-subject flight training on September 20, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhuo Lingpeng)
