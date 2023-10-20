Home>>
Xinjiang autumnal allure
(People's Daily App) 15:01, October 20, 2023
Farmland, trees and flora turn golden, bronze and russet as Tekes county almost glows with autumnal splendor in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fall colors paint Shengnongjia National Park
- Magnificent autumn in Shanxi Province
- Xinjiang starts mechanical cotton harvesting
- 30,000 plus Xinjiang-related stories expose how certain Western media fabricate, hype up ‘forced labor’ smear
- Bohemian waxwing spotted in Inner Mongolia
- 100,000 sheep take medicated bath in Heshuo, NW China's Xinjiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.