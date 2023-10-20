Languages

Friday, October 20, 2023

Xinjiang autumnal allure

(People's Daily App) 15:01, October 20, 2023

Farmland, trees and flora turn golden, bronze and russet as Tekes county almost glows with autumnal splendor in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

