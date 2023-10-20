Fall colors paint Shengnongjia National Park

Ecns.cn) 09:58, October 20, 2023

Intoxicating landscape at Shennongjia National Park as fall colors travel down the mountainsides from the highest elevations to the foothills in central China's Hubei Province. (Photo: China News Service/Li Kaiyu)

