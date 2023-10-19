Bohemian waxwing spotted in Inner Mongolia
A waxwing picks fruit from a tree in Ergune, Hulunbuir city, north China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Zhiying)
A flock of bohemian waxwings were spotted jumping between the trees and enjoying berries in Inner Mongolia.
