Home>>
AI film shown at 2023 Chengdu Worldcon
(People's Daily App) 14:50, October 20, 2023
The 2023 World Science Fiction Convention in Chengdu opened on Wednesday with “Chengdu: Future Unveiled,” a creative short film created by Artificial Intelligence drawing from 4,500 years of Chengdu history. (Video source: GoChengdu)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China ushers in its first WorldCon to embrace magic future
- Winners of China's oldest sci-fi accolade announced
- Main venue for 2023 Chengdu Science Fiction Convention
- Sci-fi bus unveiled for 2023 Chengdu Science Fiction Convention
- Sci-fi fans from around the world gather at Chengdu WorldCon
- In pics: main venue for 2023 Chengdu WorldCon
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.