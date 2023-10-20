AI film shown at 2023 Chengdu Worldcon

(People's Daily App) 14:50, October 20, 2023

The 2023 World Science Fiction Convention in Chengdu opened on Wednesday with “Chengdu: Future Unveiled,” a creative short film created by Artificial Intelligence drawing from 4,500 years of Chengdu history. (Video source: GoChengdu)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)