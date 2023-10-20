Macao hosts 3 concurrent exhibitions featuring Chinese, Portuguese elements

Xinhua) 08:51, October 20, 2023

MACAO, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Three exhibitions opened concurrently on Thursday in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), aiming to power the growth of Macao's key industries and contribute to China's "dual circulation" economic development pattern.

The 1st China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries (PSCs) Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (C-PLPEX), the 28th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF) and the Macao Franchise Expo 2023 (MFE) will run until Sunday.

Taking up a total area of 37,000 square meters, the three exhibitions have attracted over 1,200 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions to attend the offline events, more than 260 of which come from PSCs, hitting an all-time high with respect to the number of exhibitors and brands, according to the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute.

The exhibitors specialize in a wide array of industries, including comprehensive health care, high-tech, modern finance, cultural creation, integrated tourism, commerce and retail, food manufacturing, cross-border e-commerce and energy conservation.

Fan Shijie, representative of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce to the event, promised support to encourage joint participation in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), raise the level of trade and investment to foster new drivers of economic growth, and leverage the role of Macao as a platform linking China and PSCs to elevate their cooperation to a new level.

Lei Wai Nong, secretary for economy and finance of the Macao SAR government, said Macao will actively seize major opportunities brought about by the construction of the BRI, play a better role as a bridge between China and PSCs in the country's new economic development pattern of "dual circulation," and establish a new pattern of synergetic industrial development between Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, neighboring Zhuhai city.

Over 60 activities will be held during the exhibitions, in the form of themed business matching sessions, conferences, forums, promotion conferences, new product launches, multi-venue events and community tours.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)