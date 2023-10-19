Strengthening ties with the homeland: Hong Kong and Macao's promising future

People's Daily Online) 10:39, October 19, 2023

The "one country, two systems" policy has been instrumental in ensuring both Hong Kong and Macao's stable development and enduring prosperity.

As they ride the momentum of national progress, the unique strengths of Hong Kong and Macao have become increasingly evident. Their industrial development is flourishing. These remarkable achievements owe much to the dedication and hard work of the youth from both regions, collectively narrating a story of growth and success.

