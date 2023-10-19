Over 60 countries confirm participation in CIIE's Country Exhibition

Xinhua) 08:21, October 19, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 2, 2021 shows a view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Over 60 countries have confirmed their participation in the Country Exhibition at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is scheduled to take place from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, according to local authorities.

The Country Exhibition is an important part of the CIIE and will showcase each participating nation's technological innovations, strong industries and investment climate, said Zhang Weimin, who works at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

This year's national pavilions will include countries in various development stages, from the least developed to developed, Zhang added.

The China Pavilion, with an area of 2,500 square meters, will be the largest it has ever been in the history of the CIIE. It will focus on demonstrating China's latest achievements in high-level opening-up and high-quality development.

The Business Exhibition of the sixth CIIE will feature six main exhibition areas. So far, over 3,000 companies from more than 120 countries have confirmed their participation, and the exhibition area will exceed 360,000 square meters.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)