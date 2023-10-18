Home>>
Diarra Boubacar recalls his first day as a TCM doctor in China
(People's Daily Online) 16:58, October 18, 2023
Diarra Boubacar is the first foreigner to have earned a doctorate in TCM in China and he is from the African country of Mali. Doctor Boubacar still has a good laugh when he talks about his first day working as a doctor at a hospital in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.
