Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Foreigners experience local culture in Sichuan

(Ecns.cn) 15:29, July 19, 2022

Foreigners learn bamboo weaving in Meishan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

A group of 48 foreigners from 13 universities participated in a Bashu themed cultural activity to experience bamboo weaving, Sichuan cuisine cooking and Chinese sachet making in Sichuan from July 17-18, 2022. Bashu refers to an area that mainly covers today's Sichuan province and Chongqing municipality.


