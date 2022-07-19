Home>>
Foreigners experience local culture in Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 15:29, July 19, 2022
Foreigners learn bamboo weaving in Meishan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
A group of 48 foreigners from 13 universities participated in a Bashu themed cultural activity to experience bamboo weaving, Sichuan cuisine cooking and Chinese sachet making in Sichuan from July 17-18, 2022. Bashu refers to an area that mainly covers today's Sichuan province and Chongqing municipality.
