My indissoluble bond with China

CGTN) 14:40, July 30, 2021

Anna Lanau Larramona worked as a Spanish teacher in Beijing for six years. During her stay in China, the hospitable people and rapid development of the country impressed her a lot. She regards her days teaching Chinese students as a precious time in her life. Back in Barcelona, Larramona still has a special link with China - she teaches Chinese adults and children Catalan and Spanish. "I really want to go back to China … I really want to go back to see my friends there," she said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)