Briton finds comfort in arty abode, architectural simplicity
(People's Daily App) 15:59, June 15, 2023
Linda Johnson, who moved to Shanghai in 1998, has crafted a soulful home of architectural simplicity with an arty Chinese vibe.
Let's take a look at the esthetics.
