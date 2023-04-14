China deports 351,000 foreigners for illegal entry, stay, work over 5 years

Xinhua) 14:53, April 14, 2023

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Over the past five years, Chinese authorities have dealt with 528,800 foreigners who illegally entered, stayed or worked in the country, deporting 351,000 of them, the National Immigration Administration said in a statement Friday.

Since China launched reforms of its immigration administration system in 2018, relevant authorities have nabbed about 287,000 people suspected of violating the country's border management rules, the administration said.

It said that immigration administration agencies, as well as police nationwide, have cracked 70,200 cases involving criminal offenses in this regard over the five years.

These measures have helped maintain national security and a sound entry-exit order, thus serving the high-standard opening up and high-quality development of China, the statement said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)