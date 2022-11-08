Frenchman enjoys 18 year as recluse in Wudang Mountains in C China

People's Daily Online) 13:06, November 08, 2022

Practicing Chinese qigong, a method of training mind, body and spirit, growing vegetables, bee-keeping, and studying ancient Chinese architecture make up a typical day for 64-year-old Marc Friedman, who has been living the life of a recluse in the Wudang Mountains in central China's Hubei Province for the last 18 years.

Photo shows Friedman watching ancient buildings in Wudang Mountains. (Photo/Peng Tao)

He came to the Wudang Mountains in 1994 on the recommendation of a man who had previously learned martial arts there, as he felt that it would be a great place to recover from the effects of an accident that he suffered in 1992.

Ever since then, he would visit the famous Taoist mountains every two years, and in 2004, he decided to settle there. Over the past 18 years, he has gone back to France just a few times, but has kept in touch with his relatives and friends. "We always send gifts to each other. When I miss them, I make video calls,” said Friedman.

As a huge fan of ancient Chinese architecture, Friedman always discusses the architectural techniques used by ancient Chinese with the Taoist priests on the Wudang Mountains.

“The ancient Chinese were so smart that they could make wooden buildings without nails and screws and that could weather earthquakes,” Friedman noted.

Photo shows Friedman practicing Chinese martial arts. (Photo/Peng Tao)

Nowadays, Friedman enjoys a carefree life with his Chinese wife in their rental house at the foot of the Wudang Mountains. "I love the Wudang Mountains, which have healed me physically and mentally,” he said.

After living in the Wudang Mountains for such a long time, Friedman is almost as familiar with the place as the locals. He often offers services during the peak season on the mountains as a member of an "international volunteer service team." Also, a new type of hive that he designed has been widely used by local beekeepers to dissipate heat for bees.

Photo shows Friedman in his vegetable garden. (Photo/Peng Tao)

In recent years, Friedman has been deeply impressed by the changes that have taken place on the Wudang Mountains. In the past, he had to spend at least three days on a round trip to buy butter, cheese and spaghetti in downtown Wuhan, provincial capital of Hubei. However, things changed completely after the Wudang Mountains were included in the high-speed railway network, which shortened his travelling time to just day.

Friedman also enjoys shopping online much more as express delivery has become more convenient there. He said that he wants to continue living in Wudang Mountains.

Friedman hows a model of an ancient Chinese building in his collection. (Photo/Peng Tao)

