Home>>
Xi notes good working relationship, deep friendship with Putin
(Xinhua) 13:09, October 18, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that they have met 42 times in the past 10 years and have developed a good working relationship and a deep friendship.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Russia closely backs Belt and Road Forum for intl cooperation
- Chinese FM meets Russian counterpart
- Chinese tourists flock to Russian Far East during Golden Week
- Cross-border highway bridge promotes development of China-Russia relations
- Interview: Russia, China share responsibility to promote formation of multipolar world order, says scholar
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.