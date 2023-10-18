Languages

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Xi notes good working relationship, deep friendship with Putin

(Xinhua) 13:09, October 18, 2023

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that they have met 42 times in the past 10 years and have developed a good working relationship and a deep friendship.

